First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Shares Bought by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,600 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,948,000 after purchasing an additional 675,006 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at about $9,816,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 45.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 519,573 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 385.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 483,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 7.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,440,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,913,000 after purchasing an additional 472,818 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 45,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,415. First Advantage Co. has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65.

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $200.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.86 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Advantage in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Advantage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

