First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their underweight rating on shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

FHB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded First Hawaiian from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FHB

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

FHB stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $88,522.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,064.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 530.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 203.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 130.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.