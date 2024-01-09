First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.70 at HC Wainwright

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 483.33% from the stock’s current price.

First Mining Gold Price Performance

Shares of FF remained flat at C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 270,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Mining Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.12 and a 12 month high of C$0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith Neumeyer purchased 250,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

