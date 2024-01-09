First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Stock Position Decreased by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC owned 1.70% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDNI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 452.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 40,210 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $726,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $570,000.

FDNI stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.78. 2,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $26.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.80.

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

