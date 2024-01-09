First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Sold by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 0.9% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 930.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $69,000.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 146,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,830. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.