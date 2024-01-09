First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) is Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s 6th Largest Position

Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 361,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 6.1% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $15,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIXD remained flat at $44.22 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 181,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,175. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.12. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $46.05.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

