First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Position Raised by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,122 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for 6.2% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. owned approximately 0.53% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UCON. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:UCON traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.63. 259,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,271. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.