First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Holdings Increased by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,496 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.00% of First Western Financial worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 2,408.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Western Financial Stock Performance

First Western Financial stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39. The company has a market cap of $171.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. First Western Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial ( NASDAQ:MYFW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

