Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fiserv Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of FISV stock opened at $135.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fiserv
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Where will S&P 500 go after new bullish levels?
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Five Below falls below EMA; is it time to buy the dip?
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- 3 bullish mid-cap earnings plays for January 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.