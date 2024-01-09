Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $135.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

