Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.64-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $224.89.

Get Five Below alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

Five Below Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of FIVE opened at $192.88 on Tuesday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.