Foresight Group Holdings Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 6.70 (LON:FSG)

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Foresight Group Price Performance

Shares of FSG opened at GBX 415 ($5.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 408.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 428.77. The company has a market cap of £482.11 million, a PE ratio of 1,961.90 and a beta of 0.41. Foresight Group has a one year low of GBX 330 ($4.21) and a one year high of GBX 506 ($6.45).

Foresight Group Company Profile

Foresight Group Holdings Limited operates as an infrastructure and private equity manager in the United Kingdom, Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Spain, and Australia. It operates through Infrastructure, Private Equity, and Foresight Capital Management segments. The company involved in the provision of the management of infrastructure assets, private equity investments, and open-ended investment companies for institutional and retail investors.

