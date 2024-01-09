Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.82

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 247078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Forsys Metals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$171.75 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Forsys Metals alerts:

Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Forsys Metals Company Profile

Forsys Metals Corp. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for uranium properties. Its flagship project is the Norasa Uranium Project, which includes the Valencia project and the Namibplaas projects located in the Republic of Namibia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forsys Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forsys Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.