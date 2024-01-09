Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Trading Down 0.6%

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.09 and last traded at $37.66. Approximately 30,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 20,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.88.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortescue from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

