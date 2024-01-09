Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald Purchases 50,000 Shares

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 50,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,863,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,093.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fortress Biotech Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 770.86% and a negative net margin of 96.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 181,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045 shares in the last quarter. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

