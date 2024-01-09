Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald Purchases 50,000 Shares

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 50,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,863,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,093.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Fortress Biotech Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82.
Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 770.86% and a negative net margin of 96.71%.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
