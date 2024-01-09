Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Declares Dividend of $0.20

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 19.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIOP opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

