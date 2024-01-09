Foster Group Inc. Acquires 89 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 55,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 1,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $421.86. 657,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,049. The business’s 50 day moving average is $409.60 and its 200-day moving average is $401.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $428.36. The company has a market capitalization of $395.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $455.90.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

