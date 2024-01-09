Foster Group Inc. Acquires 9,549 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $13,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

VTWO stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.03. 1,618,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,905,219. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $82.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4012 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

