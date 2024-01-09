Foster Group Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Foster Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.7% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $27,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of QUAL traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.89. 1,165,927 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.73.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

