Foster Group Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 395,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,735,000 after buying an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $110.23. 1,071,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,517. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.21 and a 200-day moving average of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.5039 per share. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

