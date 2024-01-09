Foster Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26,493,497.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,493,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493,497 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 148.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,985.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,166,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,038,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.85. 535,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,945. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $37.74.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

