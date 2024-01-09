Foster Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $394.11. The company had a trading volume of 448,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $379.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.38. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

