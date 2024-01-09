Foster Group Inc. Buys 1,314 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 202,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 21,736 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $76.87. 2,108,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,508. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

