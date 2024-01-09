Foster Group Inc. Buys 349 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in Hershey by 5.2% in the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Hershey by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 1.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Hershey by 1.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $847,995 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.81.

Hershey Trading Up 0.3 %

HSY traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,623. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

