Foster Group Inc. Buys 4,128 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 0.6% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Foster Group Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $9,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.25. 195,509 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.89. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

