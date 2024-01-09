Foster Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Foster Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,270,632,000 after acquiring an additional 617,798,804 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,196,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,844,000 after buying an additional 1,251,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,739,000 after buying an additional 872,912 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,703,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,963,692 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

