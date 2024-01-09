Foster Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Foster Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338,242 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,470,000 after acquiring an additional 326,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after acquiring an additional 226,851 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,104,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 70,123.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,741,000 after acquiring an additional 140,247 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IWV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.75. 1,182,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,966. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $219.44 and a 1-year high of $275.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.16 and a 200 day moving average of $255.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.