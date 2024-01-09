Foster Group Inc. Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,410 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Comcast by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $43.10. 5,286,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,215,834. The company has a market capitalization of $173.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.62. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

