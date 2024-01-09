Foster Group Inc. Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:COP traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.55. 2,546,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,783,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.89.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.