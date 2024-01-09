Foster Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 2.1% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $33,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,921,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,760 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,512,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 549.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,201,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,226 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,478. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.75. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

