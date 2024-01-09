Foster Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,307 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,952. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $86.13 and a 52 week high of $103.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.80 and a 200 day moving average of $96.89. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

