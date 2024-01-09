Foster Group Inc. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Foster Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 36,895 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 89,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 183,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $46.16. 399,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,298. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.