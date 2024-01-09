Foster Group Inc. Has $13.45 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.8% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $406.58. The company had a trading volume of 24,505,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,631,336. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $268.97 and a 52-week high of $412.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.16.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

