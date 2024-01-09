Foster Group Inc. Has $236,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Foster Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.5 %

CL stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,038. The firm has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.31.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.