Foster Group Inc. Has $266,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Foster Group Inc. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,800,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,267,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $120.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

