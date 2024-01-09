Foster Group Inc. Has $356,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Foster Group Inc. lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.92.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.28. 816,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

