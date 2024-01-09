Foster Group Inc. Has $406,000 Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Foster Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.72. 60,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,946. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $287.91.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.22.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

