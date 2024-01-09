Foster Group Inc. Has $444,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,441,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,951,685. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $527.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

