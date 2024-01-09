Foster Group Inc. Has $838,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,242 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. HSBC assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.
Walmart Price Performance
Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.76. 3,210,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,273,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $427.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.96 and its 200-day moving average is $158.94. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Walmart
In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
