Foster Group Inc. Has $92.82 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 905,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,287 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Foster Group Inc. owned 0.29% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $92,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.55. 1,267,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,303,044. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

