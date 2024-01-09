Foster Group Inc. Invests $246,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,751 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.77.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE IBM traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.07. 901,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,946. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $166.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

