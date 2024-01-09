Foster Group Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Foster Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,958,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,097,000 after purchasing an additional 48,389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,338 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,171,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,740,000 after purchasing an additional 816,830 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.46. 2,465,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.71.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.