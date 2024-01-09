Foster Group Inc. Purchases 138 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Foster Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.60. 84,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $157.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.39.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

