Foster Group Inc. Purchases 2,574 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

VCIT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.64. 2,270,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,953,228. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2754 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

