Foster Group Inc. Purchases 462 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,706,892,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,190,000 after acquiring an additional 193,418,094 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,319 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,148,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,152,000 after acquiring an additional 549,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,656,000.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $41.52. The company had a trading volume of 54,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.30. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $45.38.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile
The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Five Below falls below EMA; is it time to buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.