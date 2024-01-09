Foster Group Inc. Purchases 462 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,706,892,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,190,000 after acquiring an additional 193,418,094 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,319 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,148,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,152,000 after acquiring an additional 549,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,656,000.

NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $41.52. The company had a trading volume of 54,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.30. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $45.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $1.5914 dividend. This represents a $6.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

