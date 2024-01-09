Foster Group Inc. Purchases 4,924 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 0.5% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Foster Group Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $7,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

BATS VLUE traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $101.34. The company had a trading volume of 309,734 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.79 and its 200-day moving average is $93.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

