Foster Group Inc. Raises Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 72.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,149,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,869,000 after purchasing an additional 813,139 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFG traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.18. 245,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,150. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.47. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $93.87.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

