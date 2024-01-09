Foster Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 16,332 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 11,399 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,426,000 after buying an additional 120,199 shares in the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Down 0.5 %

CHT traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $38.39. 35,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,487. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

View Our Latest Report on Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.