Foster Group Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Foster Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $36.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,390,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,851. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.10.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

