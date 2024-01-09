Foster Group Inc. Sells 1,157 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Foster Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.30. The company had a trading volume of 655,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,638. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $56.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.78.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.