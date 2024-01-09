Foster Group Inc. Sells 573 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Foster Group Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,427,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,835,984. The company has a market capitalization of $165.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.12. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

